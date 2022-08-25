TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Severe flooding struck central Mississippi on Wednesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency in the Jackson area.

Everyone was advised to get to higher ground.

A video shared by Twitter user @DonDon1145 and provided by TMX shows a car half submerged in muddy floodwaters in Jackson.

Homes were submerged and roads were washed out in several central Mississippi towns.

The National Weather Service Jackson warned motorists that if they cannot see the road under the water, they “have no idea if it even exists still.”

“Two feet of water can wash most vehicles away. Even one foot will do that for a smaller car,” the agency tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Water can collapse the roadbed, leaving nothing underneath the water! Turn around!”

Jackson set a new daily rainfall record on Wednesday at 5.05 inches. The previous record was 1.75 inches, set in 2008. More heavy rainfall is in the forecast Thursday.