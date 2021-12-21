Rittenhouse gets pyrotechnics, standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called “Kenosha On Camera,” comes a month after Rittenhouse’s acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Kyle Rittenhouse gets a rock star reception at the Turning Point USA event in AZ.



The teen was found not guilty of criminal charges after admitting to shooting & killing two people in WI. He says it was self defense.



He’a now seen as a hero by some activists on the right pic.twitter.com/fBvl2pKT6q — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 21, 2021

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.