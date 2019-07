TAMPA (WFLA) – Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca has died Wednesday, multiple outlets are reporting.

A family member tells TMZ Iacocca passed away, but could not provide any further detail.

Iacocca is credited with saving Chrysler from bankruptcy back in the 1980s and is often referred to as the father of the legendary Ford Mustang.

Iacocca also starred in TV commercials for Chrysler.