ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a history of UFO sightings, and now people can be rewarded if they document extraterrestrial activity.

Home security company Ring is offering $1 million to an American who captures a real extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device.

All video submissions meeting contest requirements and submission criteria will be reviewed by “a space and extraterrestrial expert,” Ring stated in a press release.

If the expert believes the sighting meets the scientific evidence criteria of an extraterrestrial lifeform, the submitter will be contacted directly and provided with the next steps required to confirm their sighting.

The grand prize winner will receive $50,000 payments each year over the course of 20 years. The “Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials” competition is open to those 18 years of age and older and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, 2023. There is a limit of one entry per person. No purchase is necessary to submit footage.

