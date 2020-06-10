Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue, throw it in lake

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond has been torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake.

News outlets report the figure was toppled less than two hours after protesters gathered in the city’s Byrd Park Tuesday chanting for the statue to be taken down.

The figure was removed from its pedestal around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by protesters using several ropes.

NBC 12 reports it was then set on fire and submerged into a lake in the park.

A sign that reads, “Columbus represents genocide” has been placed on the spray-painted foundation that once held the statue. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss