PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have found the body of a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing late Wednesday night.

The girl was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on her family’s ring camera.

Officers were seen searching the area around the family’s home on Babcock Street, not far from Roger Williams Park.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police said she was found unresponsive in the Swan Pond at the park. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said she was believed to be nonverbal, possibly due to autism.

No word on how the girl ended up in the park.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.