Reward for suspect who set dog on fire in crate near Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who set a dog on fire in a crate.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, on September 6, a dog was in a crate on Nelacrest Road, when someone used an accelerant to set the crate on fire.

Officers transported the dog to an area veterinary hospital where it was determined the animal had suffered too severe burns, and it was euthanized.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League released a photo of a possible suspect. It is grainy, but police hope it will help them catch the person responsible, FOX8 reported.