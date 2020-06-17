Reward for missing Fort Hood soldier now over $50,000

KILLEEN, Texas (AP/CNN) — The reward to locate a missing Fort Hood soldier has more than doubled to $55,000.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said Monday that the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen who was last seen in April.

According to CNN, the $25,000 was matched by the prominent Latino civil rights organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), on Tuesday.

Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants. Investigators said her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she’d been working earlier in the day.

Investigators said more than 150 people have been interviewed so far regarding her disappearance.

