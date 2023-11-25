BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police said Angelina Remita Parker took her final breath outside her Bainbridge Street building late Thursday night.

The 69-year-old retired teacher was shot in the neck at the Brevoort Houses public housing complex where she grew up and lived her entire life, according to officials.

“For some reason, I couldn’t rest last night. Then when I got out and came out here, I said, ‘OMG, not her,’” said longtime neighbor Mary Mohammed. “I know she will be missed in this neighborhood because everybody loved her. All the kids called her grandma and ma. All the kids in the neighborhood, everybody loved her,” added the neighbor.

Emergency crews rushed Parker to Brookdale University Hospital, but she died from her injuries. A trail of blood now leads to a makeshift memorial, Where her neighbors have been dropping off candles. Officers stood guard outside her second-floor apartment as detectives tried to find a motive and a shooter.

“Ms. Parker, she was a good person. If you needed help, she was right there…I just hope they just catch the person. That’s all. I hope that they catch him. I don’t want him to get away,” said Mohammed.

The neighbor told PIX11 News that Parker has a son. Loved ones who showed up to the scene and were visibly upset, declined to comment. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.