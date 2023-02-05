EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job, 49, and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, 52, were both found dead lying in bed in Job’s home on Beverley Road in East Flatbush.

Job had a gunshot wound under her jaw and Delone had a gunshot wound to his head, according to police. There are conflicting, unconfirmed reports about who shot who first.

“I’ve known Petlyn Job for over 20 years,” said Diana Torres, who is Job’s former partner at the NYPD. “We worked together, we were friends outside the job — like family. She was awesome. This is heartbreaking, heartbreaking for her kids, her father … This breaks my heart.”

Job was a mother of three children. Ernst Delone said his younger brother, Alex Delone, has a home in the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, had two children of his own and dated Job for more than 12 years.

One of Delone’s other brothers said he doesn’t know how he will break the tragic news to the rest of his family in their native Haiti.

“I can’t even tell my mom what’s going on. She’s 90 years old. Even my sisters, I didn’t tell them to let them know. I can’t. How am I going to tell them?” said Peterson Delone.