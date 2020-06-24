Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore restaurant issued an apology after video showed a Black woman and her son being denied service because of the boy’s clothes despite a white child being served while dressed a similar way.

On Monday, Ouzo Bay owners Atlas Restaurant Group said they were disturbed by the incident and placed the manager seen in the video on indefinite leave.

The video posted by Marcia Grant shows her son being denied service because he was wearing athletic shorts and sneakers. A white boy who had been served was wearing a similar outfit. The unidentified manager told Grant the shorts weren’t the same.

Atlas says it is immediately changing its dress policy. Grant didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.

