LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore restaurant issued an apology after video showed a Black woman and her son being denied service because of the boy’s clothes despite a white child being served while dressed a similar way.

On Monday, Ouzo Bay owners Atlas Restaurant Group said they were disturbed by the incident and placed the manager seen in the video on indefinite leave.

The video posted by Marcia Grant shows her son being denied service because he was wearing athletic shorts and sneakers. A white boy who had been served was wearing a similar outfit. The unidentified manager told Grant the shorts weren’t the same.

Atlas says it is immediately changing its dress policy. Grant didn’t immediately respond to comment requests. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss