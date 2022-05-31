OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was raging through a chemical company just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power.

KETV reports that thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility Monday night, but no injuries had been reported.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks. Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire.