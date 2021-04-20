SUV flies over cliff into ocean in California

CARLSBAD, Calif. (WFLA) – A driver on a road in Carlsbad went flying over a cliff and into the water below on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to KNSD in San Diego, a vehicle had been near the intersection of of Carlsbad Boulevard and Palomar Airport Road a little after 8 p.m. when the motorist left the road for an unknown reason, landing on the beach below and eventually ending up in the water, according to Carlsbad Police.

Rescuers were called out and the driver was pulled out of the car. The condition of the driver is not yet known, but their injuries were not immediately fatal, officials said.

