LIVE: Military responds to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor

National

by: KHON 2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP) — The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

According to Queen’s Medical, they have one victim receiving treatment. So far, there’s no word on the condition of the victim, as well as if there are others injured.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there’s an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

It’s not clear if there are injuries.

Pearl Harbor is one of the Navy’s major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

STICK WITH WFLA FOR UPDATES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss