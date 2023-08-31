ATLANTA (WFLA) — An inmate has died and multiple others were injured Thursday afternoon in a stabbing at the Atlanta jail where former president Donald Trump was booked earlier this month, according to multiple media reports.

One inmate died in the incident at the Fulton County Jail, according to reports from 11Alive, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and CNN.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that at least three inmates were stabbed, including the one who died.

The inmate’s death is the fourth in the last month, and comes days after a detainee died after filing a civil rights complaint regarding excessive force, according to 11Alive.

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were booked into the Fulton County Jail earlier this month on racketeering and other charges after prosecutors alleged they unlawfully tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.