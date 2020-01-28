Reports: Fotis Dulos, accused of killing his wife, is dead

Breaking News
FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos is questioned during testimony in a civil case at Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn., brought by Gloria Farber, the mother of Jennifer Farber Dulos, his estranged wife who disappeared in May. Dulos, was taken into custody by state police Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Farmington, Conn. Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis says his client has been charged with murder in her disappearance. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife has died, according to reports Tuesday.

A dispatcher from the Farmington police said officers had responded to Fotis Dulos’ home but could not give any other information. Multiple news outlets reported that Dulos was found dead, citing unnamed sources.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May; she is presumed dead. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. Dulos, 52, was under house arrest.

The five children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

