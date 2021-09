FBI Denver to hold press conference after body reportedly found where Gabby Petito search is underway

Gabby Petito, 22, has been missing for weeks, her family says, after taking a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend. (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk County Police Department)

DENVER (NewsNation Now) — Agents are expected to give an updated Sunday evening on the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito after a body was found in Wyoming.

Teton County Wyoming coroner Brent Blue confirmed to NewsNation’s Brian Entin that a body has been found. He says they don’t know the identity and won’t say if it is a man or woman.

FBI Denver announced it will be holding a press conference alongside the National Park Service and other law enforcement agencies to provide an update on Petito’s disappearance.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile, more than 50 law enforcement officers on Sunday started a second day of searching in a vast wildlife area in North Port for the 23-year-old man that authorities consider a person of interest in her disappearance.

The search for Brian Laundrie resumed at the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve, a wildlife area with more than 100 miles of trails, as well as campgrounds.

Laundrie and Petito left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port on Sept. 1. Petito’s family filed a missing person report on Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” North Port police said in a statement. It added that the investigation is now a “multiple missing person” case.

Laundrie’s family members told investigators that the last time they saw him was on Tuesday when they believe he went to the wildlife reserve in the reserve.

Petito’s family had been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port.

The couple’s trek in the Fort Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.