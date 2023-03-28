TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A reporter covering a deadly shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee shared that she had gone through a similar experience while she was in school.

While covering the shooting, WSMV reporter Joylyn Bukovac shared that she had survived a school shooting in Alabama as an 8th grader.

“This is something that hits very close to home for me — many of you might not know this, but I am actually a school shooting survivor,” Bukovac said. “It happened a while ago — I was in middle school.”

Bukovac said that the most recent shooting resurfaced “a lot of tough memories.”

“I was in the hallway when the gunman at my school shooting opened fire, shooting, killing one of my peers, and just the shock that moves through your body. I can’t even describe it,” she said.

Bukovac reported that nearly 380 school shootings have occurred since the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and students and I’ve had people reach out to me on social media, you know, saying we need some change and that’s something we’re going to be following too, what’s going to change to protect our kids here in Nashville and nationwide. My shooting, school shooting, that happened in Alabama so we know this is happening all across the nation,” she said.

In another report, a resident walked up to Bukovac and gave her a hug.

“I just want to hug you. I know this is so difficult for you,” the resident told Bukovac.