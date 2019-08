TAMPA (WFLA) – LSU officials say there are reports of an armed intruder in Coates Hall on campus.

LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor https://t.co/ZpdXns8r3I for further information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

In a tweet made by the school, the intruder was reported being in Coates Hall along with the message to run, hide, or fight.

According to WVLA, a text message was sent to all students and all neighboring buildings have been placed on lockdown.

The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

