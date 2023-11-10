TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A whale that was found dead in North Carolina appeared to have swallowed a balloon, according to a report.

WITN reported the beaked whale was found Oct. 30 in shallow water along the North Carolina coast.

The balloon was found lodged in the female whale’s gastrointestinal tract, WITN reported. The whale also appeared to be nursing.

The NC State Center for marine Sciences and Technology said balloons should be disposed of properly and scientists said to use biodegradable alternatives for celebrations, according to WITN.