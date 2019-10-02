Report: Trump suggested shooting migrants in the legs

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence participate in an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN) – President Donald Trump once suggested shooting migrants in the legs in order to slow them down after they crossed the southern border, according to The New York Times.

The paper reported Tuesday that the president made the suggestion during a march meeting with senior staff members.

In it, the times said president trump called for a shut down of the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

Citing interviews with more than a dozen White House and administration officials directly involved, the Times reported that Trump had moved on from the idea by the end of the week.

You can read about this incident and more in the new book “Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration,” which is out next week.

