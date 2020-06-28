Report: Trump campaign had social distancing stickers removed in Tulsa

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Thousands of social distancing stickers like the ones found in the video above were removed ahead of President Trump’s rally in Oklahoma last weekend, according to The Washington Post.

The event staff had placed them on seats so attendees wouldn’t sit next to each other.

Two men then removed them, according to a video The Post has obtained.

A source tells The Post they were doing so at the request of the Trump campaign.

At least eight of the president’s staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in conjunction with the rally.

