1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in manager’s office at NY grocery store

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Police in New York say they’re searching for a gunman that shot several people at a Long Island grocery store on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead on Tuesday afternoon. A police spokesperson confirmed in a brief news conference at the scene that one person was killed and two others were injured.

“The deceased is a male, about 49 years of age. The other two victims are at area hospitals right now, they are conscious and alert,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told reporters at the scene that the shooting happened inside a manager’s office in the store.

The person of interest – who the spokesperson said was the shooter – was identified as a 6’2″ Black man who is believed to be about 30 years old and was last seen wearing all black. He added that the suspect was an employee at the store at one point but could not say whether the person was employed at the time of the shooting.

Police said that man is still at large and, according to NBC 4, may have jumped on a nearby bus to escape. The police spokesperson could not confirm reports about the man getting on a bus, but did tell reporters that he was last seen heading west on the turnpike.

The Nassau County Police Department tweeted just after 12 p.m. asking people living nearby to stay indoors.

“There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings,” the tweet said.

There were a “couple hundred” shoppers in the store when the shooting happened, the police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.