Report: Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in LA helicopter crash

Report: Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in LA helicopter crash

ALABASAS, Calif. —Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with three other people when it crashed.

No one on board the helicopter survived, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash. Vanessa Bryant was not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.

This story will be updated.

