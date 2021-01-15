Report: FBI investigating 37 in killing of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of people are being investigated for the killing of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported Friday.

The FBI is probing 37 people in connection to Sicknick’s death, according to the report, which cites a memo the agency sent to the private sector.

Sicknick, an Iraq War veteran, was reportedly struck with a fire extinguisher after a violent mob stormed the halls of Congress. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and died the next day.

Fourteen other officers also suffered injuries in the attack, the memo states.

The news comes as federal watchdogs probe the FBI, the Pentagon and other law enforcement agencies handling of the riot, looking into everything from whether the FBI properly notified other law enforcement agencies about the threat of violence and how the Pentagon mobilized.