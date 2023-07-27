TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Chattanooga Police Department released a report Thursday detailing the four-car pile-up involving Governor Ron DeSantis and several of his campaign staff.

The crash occurred Tuesday, July 25 around 8 a.m. along Interstate 75 in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was escorting the governor to a campaign event scheduled to take place later that day when two vehicles crashed ahead of his motorcade.

Trooper Moore, who was leading the motorcade, braked quickly to avoid the crash. The GMC Yukon containing DeSantis and two other staff members safely came to a stop, as did a Nissan Armada, and a third SUV.

However, a Chevy Traverse, driven by a 52-year-old Florida man, did not stop quick enough and rear-ended vehicle 3, setting off a front airbag. The crash propelled vehicle 3 into vehicle 2, which was pushed into vehicle 1.

(Courtesy of the Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Records show DeSantis was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags in his SUV were not deployed.

Kelly Kundinger, who works as the Political Director for DeSantis’ presidential campaign, “complained of minor injuries,” but was not taken to a hospital.

DeSantis was not injured and continued on to the event.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement.