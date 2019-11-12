Report: Cast of ‘Days of our Lives’ released from contracts, show going on hiatus

(WNCN) — For more than 50 years, popular soap opera “Days of our Lives” has captured the hearts and minds of many, but now that may be coming to an end.

According to TMZ, the entire cast from the show has been released from their contracts.

TMZ says the producers of the soap opera let all their actors out of their contracts, meaning they’re all free to get new jobs.

The popular show, which is about to begin season 55, is going on indefinite hiatus. The network is expected to decide in early 2020 whether to bring it back for season 56.

To be clear, TMZ says the show has not been canceled and it is possible everyone will be brought back.