Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP/WFLA) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill to award him the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was cleared on all five charges related to his actions on Aug. 25 of last year during protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

A Congressional Gold Medal is the highest award Congress can bestow on individuals for distinguished achievements. Past recipients include President George Washington, civil rights activist Rosa Parks and South African leader Nelson Mandela.

Greene’s bill is highly unlikely to advance given the Democratic-controlled House and Senate.

Former President Donald Trump says he met with Kyle Rittenhouse after the teen was found not guilty last week in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year.

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that Rittenhouse is “really a nice young man” and that he “got to know him a little bit.”

“He wanted to know if he could come over and say hello,” Trump said. “He was a fan, unlike the other guy.”

Other notable Republicans including Florida U.S. representative Matt Gaetz have offered Rittenhouse a congressional internship.

“You know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways,” Gaetz said during an appearance on Newsmax.

Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.