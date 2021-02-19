Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million in two days for winter storm relief in Texas

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) — U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has helped raise $2 million in relief for those impacted by the snowstorm in Texas.

The first-term congresswoman shared the update on her Twitter page Friday, just one day after she launched the fundraiser.

“I’ll be flying to Texas today to visit with Houston Rep. Sylvia Garcia to distribute supplies and help amplify needs and solutions,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

We’ve now raised $2 MILLION in relief for Texans & are adding more orgs.🙏🏽



I’ll be flying to Texas today ✈️ to visit with Houston rep Sylvia Garcia (@LaCongresista) to distribute supplies and help amplify needs & solutions.



Let’s see how far we can go: https://t.co/4PQkp4gG9v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

Icicles hang off a State Highway 195 sign in Killeen, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Vehicles are at a standstill southbound on Interstate Highway 35 on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People wlak their dog in the snow in New York, on February 18, 2021. – A historic winter weather system that brought bitter, record-busting cold to much of the southern and central US was pushing up the East Coast on Thursday, with forecasters warning of heavy snowfall and dangerous, icy buildups. The frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope the US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and millions of people in oil-rich Texas without power. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: A homeless camp under a bridge on I-35 in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: The road is blocked off because of a gas leak on 12th street in East Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

A man looks for information on his cell phone as he rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 17, 2021, in Houston, Texas. – A winter storm has caused rolling black-outs through out the Houston and the surrounding areas for the past 48 hours. Millions of Americans were struggling without electricity Wednesday as bitter cold from a deadly winter storm system held its grip across huge swathes of the United States, even pushing as far south as Mexico. (Photo by Thomas Shea / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images)

People line up to collect firewood from a wood heap opened to the public Wednesday, in Dallas. Groups of thirteen were allowed six minutes to load as much wood as they could carry away from the recycling center. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

While power is slowly being restored, nearly 7 million residents are now under a boil advisory, officials said. That’s about a quarter of the state’s population.

According to the website for AOC’s fundraiser, 100% of the proceeds will be split between multiple organizations who provide aid, including the Central Texas Food Bank.

“These groups are working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond.”

Click here if you’d like to make a donation to the cause.