Remembering John Lennon 39 years after his murder in New York

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (AP) — On Dec. 8, 1980, John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan.

The former Beatle legend and wife Yoko Ono were returning home from a recording session. Lennon was 40.

Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a sentence of 20-years to life in Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.

Chapman was denied his 10th request for freedom in November 2018, according to CNN.

After the news of Lennon’s death broke, fans gathered outside Lennon’s apartment building. Some remained there for days and sang Beatles songs, according to CNN.

In his 2014 parole hearing, Chapman told the board that he still gets letters about the pain he caused in his pursuit of notoriety.

“I am sorry for causing that type of pain,” he said. “I am sorry for being such an idiot and choosing the wrong way for glory.”

At a 2010 hearing, Chapman recalled that he had considered shooting Johnny Carson or Elizabeth Taylor instead, and said again that he chose Lennon because the ex-Beatle was more accessible, that his century-old apartment building by Central Park “wasn’t quite as cloistered.”

