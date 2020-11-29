Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Marvel honors late ‘Black Panther’ star with new montage opening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Long live the King.”

On what would’ve been his 44th birthday, Marvel decided to honor the late Chadwick Boseman with an altered opening montage for “Black Panther.”

“To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts,” The Walt Disney Company’s executive chairman, Bob Iger, tweeted Saturday afternoon.

See the montage below:

Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a battle of colon cancer. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and his “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther” two years ago.

The South Carolina native was also known for his roles as Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

He was eventually laid to rest on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, a Los Angeles County death certificate showed.