Remains of worker recovered from Hard Rock hotel 10 months after collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — The remains of one of the construction workers killed in the collapse of New Orleans’ Hard Rock Hotel were recovered Saturday.
The family of 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly stood by as a recovery crew removed the body.
It has been 10 months since his death, and his family has been critical of the recovery efforts.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell consoled the family members.
Teams are still working on recovering the body of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola.
The hotel construction site collapsed last October, killing three workers.
