Remains of worker recovered from Hard Rock hotel 10 months after collapse

FILE – This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, shows damage of a partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. Dozens of protesters marched from the site of the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel on the edge of the French Quarter to City Hall on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 demanding that something be done about the hotel and that the two bodies still inside be recovered. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — The remains of one of the construction workers killed in the collapse of New Orleans’ Hard Rock Hotel were recovered Saturday.

The family of 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly stood by as a recovery crew removed the body.

It has been 10 months since his death, and his family has been critical of the recovery efforts.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell consoled the family members.

Teams are still working on recovering the body of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola.

The hotel construction site collapsed last October, killing three workers.

