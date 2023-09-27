DENVER (KDVR) — Remains found in Saguache County have been positively identified as Suzanne Morphew, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Morphew was reported missing from her home in Chaffee County on May 10, 2020.

The remains were located during an unrelated search of the area. However, specific information, such as where the remains were found, was being withheld, according to CBI.

A map showing where the remains of Suzanne Morphew were found in Colorado.

A map showing where the remains of Suzanne Morphew were found in Colorado.

On May 5, 2021, her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

However, those charges were dropped without prejudice by the district attorney in 2022 right before the case went to trial.

According to CBI, no arrests have been made since the remains were located.

FOX31 has reporters heading to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.