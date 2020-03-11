Remains found at Tennessee home confirmed to be Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced Wednesday evening that the remains found last week have been confirmed as the remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

WATCH: We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl.



WATCH: We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl.

The remains were found on March 6 at the home of a family member. The girl’s grandfather said in February he called the state Department of Children’s Services to report Evelyn missing.

Authorities said she hadn’t been seen since December at the time she was reported missing.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, was charged with false reporting in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance. Authorities said she made several false statements to investigators that cost them resources and lost time while searching for Evelyn.