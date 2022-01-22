Regina King’s only son dies by suicide, days after his birthday

Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

(WFLA) — Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died Friday, according to a statement from the Oscar-winning actress.

TODAY reports that King confirmed Ian Alexander Jr.’s death was by suicide. The news came two days after his 26th birthday.

Alexander Jr. was the only child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” King said in a statement. “Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”

Like his father, Alexander Jr. also worked in the music business, having released his debut single “Work It Out” in 2021 under the name Desduné. He also released a song called “Green Eyes” on Jan. 7.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.