Regal, AMC to close all theaters as nation fights spread of coronavirus

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres will be closing its theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to press releases released by both companies.

The closure is set to begin Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice.

Both Regal and AMC said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure the health and safety of moviegoers and staff.

AMC stated all of its locations will close for six to 12 weeks.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO, was quoted in the release. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres,” said AMC CEO and President Adam Aron. “Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

The move followed an address by President Trump Monday, during which he asked the public to avoid groups of more than 10 people.

