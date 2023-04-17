(WFLA) — Are you team creamy or team crunchy? Reese’s is tracking the ultimate head-to-head showdown to see which peanut butter preference reigns supreme.

The company recently released two new peanut butter cups that both feature the iconic peanut butter and chocolate combination. The creamy peanut butter cup has a noticeably smoother texture while the crunch peanut butter cup contains chunks of peanuts for the perfect crunchy bite.

Fans can participate in the “great peanut butter showdown” by trying both cups and casting their vote online to help settle the peanut butter debate.

“While you might think you know your peanut butter preference, you need to try them both in a Reese’s Cup – the best way to enjoy peanut butter,” said Chris Fenton, Reese’s brand manager. “With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes. Let the debate begin!”

The winner will be announced on “National I Love Reese’s Day,” which is May 18.

Both peanut butter cups are available for a limited time wherever Reese’s are sold.