Record 4.3M workers quit in August, new report says

(NBC) – A record 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August, that’s according to a new report from the Labor Department.

The Labor Department said the rate of people quitting their jobs reached a record 2.9 percent in August, leading with increases among people leaving hotel, dining, and wholesale trade jobs.

As hiring fell in August, job openings also dropped to 10.4 million.

Experts say the unexpected drop could be attributable to contractions in commercial activity due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, falling economic expectations, companies’ taking late-summer breathers from hiring, statistical noise, or some combination of the above.