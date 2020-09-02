Receive a text message about a pending package? Don’t click the link, officials say

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you recently received a text message about a pending package with a link, it’s a phishing scheme, according to authorities.

Many text message scams address the recipient by name and entice them to click on a link promising information about a missing package they say belongs to them.

“We came across a package from June owed to you. Please assume ownership and schedule for delivery here,” an example of one of the phishing text messages read.

The scheme provides a link in the text message, when clicked on, prompts the user to fill out additional information, such as credit card information, CNET reported.

“Based on the information they obtain, cyber criminals can steal your identity, empty your bank account, or install malware in your phone,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

It’s best to ignore the message and/or block the phone number it came from, according to the sheriff’s office.

The messages can also be reported to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker.