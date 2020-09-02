Receive a text message about a pending package? Don’t click the link, officials say

National

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Orange County Sheriff’s Department, CA

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you recently received a text message about a pending package with a link, it’s a phishing scheme, according to authorities.

Many text message scams address the recipient by name and entice them to click on a link promising information about a missing package they say belongs to them.

“We came across a package from June owed to you. Please assume ownership and schedule for delivery here,” an example of one of the phishing text messages read.

The scheme provides a link in the text message, when clicked on, prompts the user to fill out additional information, such as credit card information, CNET reported.

“Based on the information they obtain, cyber criminals can steal your identity, empty your bank account, or install malware in your phone,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

It’s best to ignore the message and/or block the phone number it came from, according to the sheriff’s office.

The messages can also be reported to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss