TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is creating a messy situation after driving around a New Jersey town, dumping adult diapers in the middle of streets.

According to NBC News Channel, the diapers are being dropped in random places around Greenwich, New Jersey. The video shows an individual dropping small white trash bags filled with used adult diapers and liners.

“It’s a really crappy situation I can’t believe it was right up the street that’s kind of crazy I didn’t even know that was going on,” one resident said.

Over the past week, neighbors have become concerned and confused, wondering if this is a targeted action, or just being vindictive.

Beyond the littering aspect, diapers are considered biological waste, which is affecting residents’ quality of life.

“It’s funny but it’s not funny because they’re dumping human stuff in our neighborhood,” the resident said.

Greenwich police said they continue to investigate the messy situation.