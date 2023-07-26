Related video above: Raymond James Stadium prepares to host Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Football season is quickly approaching and what better way to spend a Sunday in Tampa than at Raymond James Stadium?

For hardcore NFL fans, nothing beats walking into a legendary football stadium filled with rich history, where iconic players have created crazy game-winning moments and everlasting memories, but which NFL stadium is the best in the country?

Out of all 30 NFL stadiums, USA Today’s expert panel nominated 20 stadiums for football fans to choose which stadium is the best in the United States, and Raymond James is in the running.

Decked out with its iconic pirate ship, Raymond James Stadium first broke ground in 1996. The 65,000-seat stadium (expandable to 75,000) hosted its first game on Sept. 20, 1998, when the Bucs played the Chicago Bears, according to the stadium’s website.

In addition to being the home of two Lombardi Trophies, the stadium has been home to the University of South Florida Bulls Football, the Outback Bowl, Monster Jam, the Gasparilla Bowl and the Sunset Music Festival.

The stadium has also hosted Super Bowl XXXV and Super Bowl XLIII, as well as many superstar concerts like Beyonce, One Direction, Taylor Swift, U2 and more.

According to Raymond James Stadium, members of the NFL Players Associated have “consistently rated Raymond James Stadium’s field as the best in the league.” The website also stated that league insiders refer to the Buccaneers’ home as the “crown jewel” of the NFL.

Want to see Raymond James Stadium be officially crowned as the best in the country? The last day for NFL fans to vote is Monday, Aug. 21, with polls closing at noon E.T.

Fans can only vote once per day, according to USA Today.

The winning venues will be announced on Friday, Sept. 1. You can learn more about the competition here.