Rare two-toned lobster found off Maine coast

MAINE (WCMH/CNN) — A fisherman recently caught an extremely rare two-toned lobster off the coast of Maine.

The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries shared a photo of the red and brown lobster Friday.

“Thank you to island fisherman, Captain Daryl Dunham, F/V Force of Habit, for sharing this unique lobster with us,” the group said.

We’ve seen some pretty cool lobsters in our marine touch tank over the years, but this one might be a first! Visit… Posted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries on Friday, September 6, 2019

According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, the odds of finding a red and brown split-colored lobster are 1 in 50 million.

Rare as it is, a split lobster isn’t the rarest lobster. The odds of finding an albino lobster are one in 100 million.

The split lobster is on display at Discovery Wharf in Stonington, Maine.