Rare feat: Baby born on Leap Day shares birthday with dad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — A very rare “Leap Day Baby” is all dressed up in her leap-frog attire at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, California.
There’s a twist to this Leap Day baby’s birthday: Her dad was born on Leap Day as well.
Nurses say this particular shared birthday between a father and child is a “two million to one chance.”
