TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was detained Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to multiple reports.

Mayers was arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with his girlfriend Rihanna, when he was arrested by authorities with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

Mayers’ attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed the arrest with NBC News.

According to TMZ, Mayers had been under investigation for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Nov. 6, 2021. A shooting victim, who survived, claimed Mayers was walking with two others near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue when he approached the victim with a handgun and shot at him several times. The victim said he believed one bullet grazed his left hand, the report added.

The shooting had not yet been made public.

