Rape question on homework assignment angers parents

(KPRC/NBC News) Parents in Spring, Texas are asking how a question about rape ended up on a biology homework assignment for ninth graders at Klein Collins High School.

The question was part of a biology DNA assignment and reads:

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?”

The question was part of a biology DNA assignment, but parents and students found it to be inappropriate calling the question upsetting.

“It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought…they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them,” said Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade. “That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

The school district has released a statement saying quote:

“The assignment is not part of the district’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the district’s instructional philosophy. The district has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”