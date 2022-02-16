‘Rams House’ temporarily replaces iconic Hollywood sign

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The iconic “Hollywood” sign in Los Angeles, California is getting a facelift following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The letters will be covered by giant rolls of fabric to eventually read “Rams House.” The change will be on display from Monday until Wednesday.

Letters of the Hollywood Sign are covered by fabric to eventually read “Rams House” Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles in honor of the Los Angles Rams’ Super Bowl championship. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

The Rams will hold a championship parade and rally Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their win.

The 1.1-mile parade near the University of Southern California will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and West Jefferson Boulevard at the Shrine Auditorium, head down Figueroa Street and make its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Then, a rally will begin around 12 p.m. at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza, when the team arrives to Exposition Park.