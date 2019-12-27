Radio personality Don Imus dies at 79

National

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Radio personality Don Imus appears on his “Imus in the Morning” program on the Fox Business Network, in New York Monday, Oct. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Legendary radio host Don Imus died Friday less than two years after retiring, according to a family statement given to NBC New York.

He was 79.

The controversial morning personality’s last day on the radio was March 29 of last year. He announced Jan. 22 that he was retiring, telling fans: “Turn out the lights … the party’s over.”

He was fired from his gig on CBS radio in 2007 for calling the Rutgers University women’s basketball team by a racist slur.

It’s not clear what his cause of death was.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss