Radio personality Don Imus dies at 79

Radio personality Don Imus appears on his “Imus in the Morning” program on the Fox Business Network, in New York Monday, Oct. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Legendary radio host Don Imus died Friday less than two years after retiring, according to a family statement given to NBC New York.

He was 79.

The controversial morning personality’s last day on the radio was March 29 of last year. He announced Jan. 22 that he was retiring, telling fans: “Turn out the lights … the party’s over.”

March 29th, 2018, will be the last 'Imus in the Morning Program.' Turn out the lights…the party's over. — Imus (@WhereMyImusAt) January 22, 2018

He was fired from his gig on CBS radio in 2007 for calling the Rutgers University women’s basketball team by a racist slur.

It’s not clear what his cause of death was.