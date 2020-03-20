Quick flip as ‘Onward’ goes from movie theaters to homes

(AP) – Pixar’s “Onward” will go from the top movie at the box office straight to digital release, as Hollywood continued to shuffle its recent releases from theaters into the home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walt Disney Co. said Friday that “Onward” will be available for purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 beginning Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will land on the studio’s streaming platform, Disney Plus, on April 3.

“Onward” had been the top movie at the domestic box office the last two weekends. But the wide majority of cinemas have closed in recent days to help limit large gatherings as the virus spreads. Other recently released films have also moved to on-demand or other home-viewing platforms, including Sony Pictures’ “Bloodshot” and Universal Pictures releases “The Hunt,” “Emma” and “The Invisible Man.