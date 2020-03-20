Quick flip as ‘Onward’ goes from movie theaters to homes

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Disney/Pixar via AP)

(AP) – Pixar’s “Onward” will go from the top movie at the box office straight to digital release, as Hollywood continued to shuffle its recent releases from theaters into the home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walt Disney Co. said Friday that “Onward” will be available for purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 beginning Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will land on the studio’s streaming platform, Disney Plus, on April 3.

“Onward” had been the top movie at the domestic box office the last two weekends. But the wide majority of cinemas have closed in recent days to help limit large gatherings as the virus spreads. Other recently released films have also moved to on-demand or other home-viewing platforms, including Sony Pictures’ “Bloodshot” and Universal Pictures releases “The Hunt,” “Emma” and “The Invisible Man.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday"

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

beach closures pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closures pkg"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss