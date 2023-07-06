Related video above: Texas teen missing for 8 years found alive.

Houston police said Wednesday they’ve launched an investigation into the alleged disappearance — and discovery — of a 25-year-old man who reportedly had been gone for eight years.

It was widely reported over the weekend that Rudy Farias was “located safe” in Houston after a yearslong search.

But at least one neighbor insists Farias was never missing and had been living with his mom on their block. The account was backed up by a community activist who said he was with Farias when he met with Houston police detectives Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBC News.