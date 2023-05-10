(WFLA) — Pet parents have the opportunity to show off their furry friends this May.

Lamar Advertising is offering up free slots on digital billboards across the country in honor of National Pet Month.

Using one of the company’s templates, pet owners can upload a photo and brief message for all passersby to see. Then just choose a location, date and time from the list, and the larger-than-life tribute to your pet is ready to go.

Lamar Advertising is offering 10 plays per 15-minute period, with each message lasting eight seconds.

To learn more about Lamar’s pet month promotion or to book a slot for your pet, visit their website.